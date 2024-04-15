Ravi Dubey’s monologue from Lakhan Leela Bhargavas is the biggest dramatic monologue sequence! Deets inside!

Ravi Dubey, who was once a leading name in the television sector, has now become one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. He is a multi-talented personality who has made his mark in television shows, web series, and other entertainment platforms. Along with his wife, Sargun Mehta, who is also a big name in the Punjabi entertainment industry, they have achieved great success in music albums and films. The power couple recently released a music album called ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ under their music banner ‘Dreamiyata Music’, which became a sensation in no time.

Ravi Dubey made headlines earlier this year with his impressive portrayal of Lakhan in the series ‘Lakhan Leela Bhargavas’. In the show, he played the character of Lakhan, a lawyer, and his acting added depth to the storyline. Although the entire series is popular among the audience, Ravi’s performance in the dramatic monologue sequence of the show was outstanding and made a lasting impact.

The most striking aspect of the monologue is that it holds the record for being the longest ever single-shot dramatic monologue in the history of cinema. The monologue, which lasts for 28 minutes, captivated the audience with its powerful writing and Ravi Dubey’s outstanding performance.

Ravi Dubey’s performance in this monologue has showcased his impressive range as an actor, consistently exceeding expectations. With this epic monologue, Dubey has set an unbreakable world record by delivering a 28-minute long monologue in a single take.

Moreover, recently, Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta released their Punjabi production ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ with Gippy Grewal and Sargun in the lead.