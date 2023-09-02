Television | Releases

Manasi Joshi Roy considers her mother-in-law's saree to be a lucky charm. Check out below

Zee TV’s new drama series, “Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai”, is set in Gujarat, India. During a lively Navratri celebration, a storm begins to brew in the Rajgaur family of Surat when the youngest daughter-in-law, Hetal (played by Dolphin Dubey), asks for a separation, challenging the traditional role of a daughter-in-law. This unexpected turn of events leaves Ambika (played by Manasi Joshi Roy), the eldest daughter-in-law and matriarch of the Rajgaur dynasty, devastated as her top priority has always been to keep the family together. With an intense desire to disprove her sister-in-law Hetal’s belief that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’ (a mother-in-law can never be a mother and a daughter-in-law can never be a daughter), Ambika makes a landmark decision to adopt little Kesar (played by Navika Kotia), a baby left at the doorstep of their family orphanage, and vows to raise her not as a daughter but as a daughter-in-law.

The first promo generated a lot of buzz about Ambika’s unique approach, making it the talk of the town. Amidst these discussions, Manasi has received a lot of love for her portrayal of Ambika. She revealed a little secret that she believes helped her land the role. Manasi, who shares a strong bond with her mother-in-law, decided to wear her mother-in-law’s saree and jewellery to the audition. Not only did the outfit make a powerful impression on everyone, but it also boosted her confidence and helped her secure the role.

Manasi said, “I have a wonderful relationship with my mother-in-law way before I got married because I dated Rohit for almost 7 years. She has always been my friend & confidante. Also my go-to person for whenever I need to wear a saree. I know I can dip into her wardrobe since our fashion sense is quite similar, and I find her collection incredibly elegant. In fact, when I auditioned for the role of Ambika, I decided to wear one of her sarees and some of her jewellery to give the character an authentic look. The look turned out to be so good that it made me more confident than I was. It definitely worked like a good luck charm for me, and I will always be grateful for that.”

While Manasi is giving her best to get into the skin of her character Ambika, it will be interesting for viewers to witness her journey in the show.

To know more, stay tuned as Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is all set to premiere from 18th September at 6:30PM, only on Zee TV!