Shooting amidst the beauty of Kashmir brings back many childhood memories: Gauri Tejwani on Pashminna

Sony SAB’s upcoming show, ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’, will bring to the forefront a beautiful saga of love set against the backdrop of Kashmir’s scenic valley. Amidst the stunning natural beauty of Srinagar and Gulmarg, this show aims to deliver a cinematic experience on the small screen to its audience. Playing the roles of Pashminna and Raghav, Isha Sharma and Nishant Malkani bring life into characters who, despite their diverse backgrounds, find themselves united by destiny.

In this captivating narrative, Gauri Tejwani assumes the pivotal role of Preeti Suri, Pashminna’s mother. Preeti is a strong, independent woman, and throughout her life, she has been the pillar of support to her daughter. Her belief in self-reliance has empowered Pashminna to be self-sufficient and confident. Preeti Suri will be a crucial character, as her decisions and actions play a defining role in the fate of these two lovers, shaping the course of their relationship.

Gauri Tejwani, who essays the role of Preeti Suri, said, “Being part of Pashminna is an incredible experience, as it seamlessly weaves together the timeless elements of classic romance against the enchanting backdrop of Kashmir. The script of the show is truly exceptional, and collaborating with Sony SAB on such a show has been an absolute delight. Shooting amidst the beauty of Kashmir brings back many childhood memories, making it feel like a heartfelt homecoming. It’s a unique opportunity to bring to life on screen a character like Preeti who believes in the idea of love. I genuinely hope that viewers will share the same level of excitement and enjoy this beautiful journey just as much as I have.”