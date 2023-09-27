Star Bharat Announces the Return of Three Beloved Shows: 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu,' 'Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded,' and 'May I Come in Madam?'

Star Bharat is excited to announce that three of its most popular shows are returning on 26th September. These shows, namely ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava- Niyam aur Shartein Laagu’, ‘Savdhaan India- Criminal Decoded’, and ‘May I Come in Madam?’, are known for their captivating and diverse content. The channel is all set to enthrall audiences once again with brand-new seasons that will bring an array of fresh narratives, innovative concepts, intense drama, and exceptional entertainment to its already engaging programming portfolio. The shows will surely keep viewers hooked to their screens.

Savdhaan India is a popular show on Star Bharat that has been running for 13 seasons. After a brief hiatus, the show returns with a unique approach in its 14th season, titled Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded. Unlike other crime shows, this season delves into the minds of criminals, decoding their motives and actions. Sushant Singh returns as the host, adding to the gripping stories of crime and justice that the show is known for. Through each episode, the show aims to explore the psychology of criminals and unveil the intricacies of their motives and actions. This new season seeks to empower viewers by providing them with a greater understanding of the world around them, encouraging proactive vigilance and personal security awareness. Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded premieres on September 26th and will air every Monday to Saturday at 10:30 PM.

The new season of “May I Come In Madam?” by Edit II Productions is back with more hilarious adventures of Sajan (played by Sandeep Anand), Sanjana (played by Nehha Pendse), and the unforgettable office crew. Packed with situational comedy and laugh-out-loud moments, this new season guarantees non-stop laughter and relatable humor. The story follows a man caught between his suspicious wife and attractive boss, highlighting Sajan’s humorous dilemma as he juggles his feelings for his colleague and his family responsibilities. The show starts on September 26th at 9:30 PM every Monday to Saturday.

‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu,’ produced by Bombay Show Studio LLP, is a show that explores the complexities of love. The story revolves around Raghav (played by Dheeraj Dhoopar), a tech enthusiast with a twisted understanding of love, and Siya (portrayed by Amandeep Sidhu), a dreamer who relentlessly pursues her soulmate. The show also reintroduces the iconic character of Viraj Dobriyal (played by Karanvir Bohra) in a never-before-seen avatar. With relatable characters and a compelling storyline, the new season promises an emotionally charged journey that will captivate viewers. The show will air from September 26th, every Monday to Saturday at 10 pm.

Speaking on being a part of the new season the actors shared their excitement, Sushant Singh, host of ‘Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded’ said, “I continue to receive messages from people who highlight the valuable lessons they’ve learned from our show. This season, my focus is on a deeper exploration of criminal activities, offering fresh perspectives and insights into the psychology of wrongdoers. Through this show, I’m once again dedicated to protecting individuals from criminal acts and I express my gratitude to Star Bharat for giving me the opportunity.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the character of Raghav in ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu,’ said, I am thrilled to be a part of the new season of ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu.’ I am presenting a challenging role that is unlike anything I’ve previously played. I am excited about the prospect of delving into the intricacies of this character. As an actor, pushing boundaries is what adds excitement to my creative journey, and this role precisely offers that. I hope to provide the audience with a memorable and engaging experience. “I’m grateful to Star Bharat for this opportunity, and I hope that fans will continue to show their love and support for my character, just as they have in the past.”

Karanvir Bohra, on the new season of ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’, said, “I’m thrilled to be back with the show, and I’d like to extend my gratitude to Star Bharat for once again placing their trust in me. I’m excited about the opportunity to elevate the character of Viraj Dobriyal to greater heights, a character that has etched a special place in people’s hearts, a character dear to my own heart. I am excitedly looking forward to the journey ahead.”

Nehha Pendse, who portrays Madam Sanjana in ‘May I Come in Madam,’ shared her thoughts on returning for the new season, saying, “I eagerly anticipate entertaining the audience once again, and I hope they’ll enjoy the show and continue to shower their love and blessings. I’m grateful to Star Bharat for providing me with unique recognition through this show.”

