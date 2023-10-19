Television | Releases

Star Plus Announces New Show From The House Of Leena Gangopadhyay - Jhanak

Star Plus is known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory. Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show.

19 Oct,2023
Star Plus is known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory. Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show. Jhanak is the story of a talented young girl with hopes and dreams, but there are unforseen circumstances that unfold in her life.

The makers recently dropped the heart-touching promo for the show Jhanak. The promo depicts the journey of a girl who hails from an unprivileged backdrop and aspires to be a dancer. Jhanak defies all odds to make ends meet and fulfill her dream, but a tragedy strikes her family, which turns her world upside down. Jhanak’s story would be an emotional rollercoaster ride for audiences and show how she rises from ashes, just like a phoenix.

Star Plus is well-known for delivering intriguing content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience goes through a plethora of emotions while viewing its amazing lineup of highly engaging shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which focus on character empowerment. The portrayal of aspirational female characters in StarPlus’ shows has gained wide applause from its viewers. Eventually, they will become solid role models for other women in the country. With Jhanak, StarPlus plans to do the same and move forward with a unique way of telling stories for its audience.

