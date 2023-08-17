ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Releases

Studio 17 Partners with DistroTV to Build and Distribute 'Kids TV' FAST Linear Channel to Global Audiences

Partnership brings the first FAST linear channel with multi-language audio supporting over a dozen languages.

Author: IWMBuzz
17 Aug,2023 11:13:26
Studio 17 Partners with DistroTV to Build and Distribute 'Kids TV' FAST Linear Channel to Global Audiences 843416

DistroScale, Inc., the parent company of DistroTV, a leading global independent free ad-supported streaming television service, today announced a significant partnership with Studio 17, one of the top three kids video content producers worldwide. This collaboration will introduce the popular ‘Kids TV – Sing Along Nursery Rhymes’ channel to DistroTV’s expansive content lineup, making it available to audiences globally.

The Kids TV FAST linear channel was built by DistroTV Platform Services, ensuring a seamless integration of content and delivery that resonates with young viewers on DistroTV. This platform not only facilitated the creation of the channel, but also provided tools to grow and monetize it, showcasing DistroTV’s commitment to delivering a holistic viewing experience. The channel supports English, Spanish & Hindi at launch and will be supporting dozens of additional languages in the future.

Founded by Uday Singh Phoolka, Studio17 has been at the forefront of producing engaging and educational content for children. With billions of views spread across 60+ IP’s in 40+ International Languages for its vast and diverse library across multiple genres, Studio17 has made a mark in the digital content space, especially for the younger audience. Their ‘Kids TV – Sing Along Nursery Rhymes’ channel is a testament to their commitment to quality content, offering a blend of fun, education, and entertainment.

“Kids TV is the perfect place for young minds to enjoy fun cartoons, educational nursery rhymes, and preschool baby songs. The channel’s animations and catchy tunes make learning the alphabet, numbers, colors, and more, both fun and exciting,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale. “We are thrilled to bring such valuable content to our viewers worldwide.”

Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale, India, SEA, and MENA, added, “Our expansion into regions like India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa is driven by our commitment to deliver diverse and culturally relevant content. Partnering with Studio 17 and bringing ‘Kids TV’ to DistroTV aligns perfectly with our vision. It’s an exciting time for us, and we’re confident that our audience, especially the young viewers, will greatly benefit from this collaboration.”

The ‘Kids TV – Sing Along Nursery Rhymes’ channel features beloved characters like Bob the Train, Super Supremes, and Boom Buddies. From classics like “Baby Shark” and “Wheels on the Bus” to original content that promotes healthy habits, family values, and creativity, the channel offers a diverse range of content suitable for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.

“Partnering with DistroTV allows us to expand our reach and make our content accessible to a wider audience,” said Uday Singh Phoolka, Founder at Studio 17. “We believe in creating content that not only entertains but also educates, and we’re excited to see our vision align with DistroTV.”

‘Kids TV – Sing Along Nursery Rhymes’ is now available for streaming on DistroTV. Viewers can access the channel for free and enjoy a rich library of content that promises to entertain and educate the young and the young at heart.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
TV9 Network Partners with DistroTV to Extend Free Streaming Service Worldwide, Connecting Global Viewers to Indian News 840133
TV9 Network Partners with DistroTV to Extend Free Streaming Service Worldwide, Connecting Global Viewers to Indian News
MX Player and DistroTV partner to build India’s largest Live TV Streaming Service 834841
MX Player and DistroTV partner to build India’s largest Live TV Streaming Service
DistroTV and OnePlus TVs partner to bring top notch streaming service 822034
DistroTV and OnePlus TVs partner to bring top notch streaming service
DistroTV Expands Distribution, Partners with Cloud TV which powers 125+ Smart TV brands 812026
DistroTV Expands Distribution, Partners with Cloud TV which powers 125+ Smart TV brands
DistroTV Adds 120 New Channels, Citing Impressive Channel Growth of 87% YoY, and Launches New Regional Channel Bundles to Continue Global Content Expansion as FAST Market Heats Up 642984
DistroTV Adds 120 New Channels, Citing Impressive Channel Growth of 87% YoY, and Launches New Regional Channel Bundles to Continue Global Content Expansion as FAST Market Heats Up
Latest Stories
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly believes Elahi to be Jahaan's wife 843420
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly believes Elahi to be Jahaan’s wife
In Pics: Paras Kalnawat drops nerdy fashion cues in black 843387
In Pics: Paras Kalnawat drops nerdy fashion cues in black
Prerna Arora To Team Up With Sanjay Dutt For An Action Thriller 843414
Prerna Arora To Team Up With Sanjay Dutt For An Action Thriller
Kushi Event: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is glam personified in red sheer saree 843395
Kushi Event: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is glam personified in red sheer saree
Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for cheeky pantsuits, see pics 843400
Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for cheeky pantsuits, see pics
Exclusive: Anjali Mukhi to be the much-anticipated entry in Sony TV's Kathaa Ankahee 843413
Exclusive: Anjali Mukhi to be the much-anticipated entry in Sony TV’s Kathaa Ankahee
Read Latest News