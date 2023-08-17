Studio 17 Partners with DistroTV to Build and Distribute 'Kids TV' FAST Linear Channel to Global Audiences

DistroScale, Inc., the parent company of DistroTV, a leading global independent free ad-supported streaming television service, today announced a significant partnership with Studio 17, one of the top three kids video content producers worldwide. This collaboration will introduce the popular ‘Kids TV – Sing Along Nursery Rhymes’ channel to DistroTV’s expansive content lineup, making it available to audiences globally.

The Kids TV FAST linear channel was built by DistroTV Platform Services, ensuring a seamless integration of content and delivery that resonates with young viewers on DistroTV. This platform not only facilitated the creation of the channel, but also provided tools to grow and monetize it, showcasing DistroTV’s commitment to delivering a holistic viewing experience. The channel supports English, Spanish & Hindi at launch and will be supporting dozens of additional languages in the future.

Founded by Uday Singh Phoolka, Studio17 has been at the forefront of producing engaging and educational content for children. With billions of views spread across 60+ IP’s in 40+ International Languages for its vast and diverse library across multiple genres, Studio17 has made a mark in the digital content space, especially for the younger audience. Their ‘Kids TV – Sing Along Nursery Rhymes’ channel is a testament to their commitment to quality content, offering a blend of fun, education, and entertainment.

“Kids TV is the perfect place for young minds to enjoy fun cartoons, educational nursery rhymes, and preschool baby songs. The channel’s animations and catchy tunes make learning the alphabet, numbers, colors, and more, both fun and exciting,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale. “We are thrilled to bring such valuable content to our viewers worldwide.”

Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale, India, SEA, and MENA, added, “Our expansion into regions like India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa is driven by our commitment to deliver diverse and culturally relevant content. Partnering with Studio 17 and bringing ‘Kids TV’ to DistroTV aligns perfectly with our vision. It’s an exciting time for us, and we’re confident that our audience, especially the young viewers, will greatly benefit from this collaboration.”

The ‘Kids TV – Sing Along Nursery Rhymes’ channel features beloved characters like Bob the Train, Super Supremes, and Boom Buddies. From classics like “Baby Shark” and “Wheels on the Bus” to original content that promotes healthy habits, family values, and creativity, the channel offers a diverse range of content suitable for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.

“Partnering with DistroTV allows us to expand our reach and make our content accessible to a wider audience,” said Uday Singh Phoolka, Founder at Studio 17. “We believe in creating content that not only entertains but also educates, and we’re excited to see our vision align with DistroTV.”

‘Kids TV – Sing Along Nursery Rhymes’ is now available for streaming on DistroTV. Viewers can access the channel for free and enjoy a rich library of content that promises to entertain and educate the young and the young at heart.