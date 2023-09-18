Television | Releases

The winner family superseded throughout the show with their performance and won the Title. PTC Punjabi unveiled Tussi Kinne Punjabi Ho? The game show where families participated to win and fight for the Prize money of Rs Five Lakhs and the title

The winner family superseded throughout the show with their performance and won the Title. PTC Punjabi unveiled Tussi Kinne Punjabi Ho? The game show where families participated to win and fight for the Prize money of Rs Five Lakhs and the title. Mr Sukhdarshan Singh’s family outperformed Amritsar’s resident Mr Kanwaljeet Singh’s family.

The winner of Punjab’s first family game show “Tussi Kinne Punjabi Ho” is announced and the maiden winner family after participating in multiple episodes and reaching the Grand Finale episode has won the prize amount of Rupees Five Lakh and the title of the show.

In the grand finale episode aired last night Sirsa Resident Mr Sukhdarshan Singh and his wife Mrs Amandeep Kaur along with their friends won the prize money and the title of the show “Tussi Kinne Punjabi Ho ?”

The winner family superseded throughout the show with their performance and won the Title. PTC Punjabi unveiled Tussi Kinne Punjabi Ho? The game show where families participated to win and fight for the Prize money of Rs Five Lakhs and the title. Mr Sukhdarshan Singh’s family outperformed Amritsar’s resident Mr Kanwaljeet Singh’s family.

Mr Rohit Kapoor and his family from Amritsar was announced the third best family basis the Games and tasks performed.

Talking about the show Managing Director and President -PTC Network Mr Rabindra Narayan said, “It has been a unique journey with families from across Punjab and Haryana region. We had fun and we had games and we got to know about Punjab’s Heritage. What more could one ask for? The show was loved by everyone across the world and we are glad PTC Punjabi could bring families together and educate everyone about our rich heritage too at the same time. Watch out for Season 2 soon”

The show was hosted by popular, Actor, comedian, writer and director Balraj Syal.

Participating in the game show the families actively showcased their prowess in winning different tasks, answering questions, playing games. The families reaching the grand finale won three episodes competing with three different families. The families before reaching the last rounds went through strenuous tasks questions related, to Punjabi literature, heritage, history, Punjabi virsa, movies and music.

The show also featured six celebrity families on the show. RJ Amar from 92.7 BIG FM Chandigarh contested with RJ Dheer from 92.7 BIG FM Jalandhar. Singer Feroz Khan contested with ace music composer Gurmeet Singh, Film actor, Writer and Producer Kuljinder Siddhu contested with Actor and Fitness Model Kartar Cheema.