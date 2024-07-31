Udne Ki Asha, Teej Special Episode: Sachin and Sailee Perform on Famous Song From Pushpa 2 & More

On the occasion of Teej, Star Plus will bring Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast to its audience. Teej is a festival that is primarily celebrated by married women and unmarried girls, mostly in North India and other states of India, in order to wish for the long life of their husband or future husband and to welcome the arrival of monsoon season by celebrating it with singing, dancing, prayer rituals, and fasting.

Now, with Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast, the fans can watch their favorite Star Plus talents and Jodis dance to Bollywood hits and unique skits and performances. There are several such performances that we, as the audience, are anticipating, and one of them would definitely be that of Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin, and Neha Harsora, aka Sailee, from the show Udne Ki Aasha. The duo performed on the songs of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Angaaron Ka Ambar Sa Lagata Hai Mera Saami.

Neha Harsora, aka Sailee, from the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha, shares, “All the Star Parivaar artists were under one roof in order to celebrate the festival of Teej. The viewers will get to watch various performances of the Star Plus jodis, hilarious skits, and pati vs. patni, and it will be interesting for the audience to see who wins the shayari competition. It was a fun experience, and this was my first time to perform on the stage. Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin, and I performed on the songs Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Angaaron (Saami, The Couple Song). I am super excited for Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast and cannot wait for the audience to watch it too”.

Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin from the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha, shares, “I am super excited and elated to be a part of the Teej special, Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast, that Star Plus brings for its audience on the occasion of Teej. Along with performances with Neha Harsora, aka Sailee, on the songs Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Angaaron (Saami, The Couple Song), Ill also be hosting and anchoring it. I have always been keen on hosting and anchoring, and with Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast, I got an opportunity to explore this aspect as well. Get ready to watch us groove!”

