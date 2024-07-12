“While performing this sequence for the promo, I could feel the pain and agony of Deepika,” shares Aditi Tripathi, aka Deepika, from the Star Plus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua!

Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory with its new show, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi (Deepika) and Akshit Sukhija (Chirag) in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua is a tale of Deepika and Chirag and what unfolds in the lives of Deepika and Chirag, who fall in love. But will their love story be accepted by society and family?

An engaging glimpse of the show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua has been dropped by the makers, showcasing Deepika’s emotional anguish as well as the challenges and struggles she has endured. The promo also showcases the mistreatment and suffering she encountered, which were instilled in her by her stepsister and stepsmother. Despite all of these difficulties and injustices, Chirag brings brightness, warmth, and affection into Deepika’s life, and it will be intriguing to witness what is in store for Deepika and Chirag!

Aditi Tripathi, aka Deepika, from the Star Plus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua shares, “This is indeed an intriguing and heartbreaking promo that depicts the hardships and hurdles endured by Deepika. She is ill treated by her stepmother, yet she comes out stronger with each scar. While performing this sequence, I could feel the pain and agony of Deepika. The audience will also get to witness two aspects of Deepika’s life, one filled with darkness and the other where Chirag brings sunshine into it with his love and affection. Stay tuned for this love tale!”

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua is to air on Star Plus on July 15 at 7 p.m.