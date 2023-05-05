ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti pranks Aishwarya Khare, Shraddha Arya can’t stop laughing

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video where he can be seen pulling a prank on Aishwarya Khare. Rohit is seen driving his scooter. Soon, he accidentally hits Aishwarya. Fans have showered immense love on the video. Along with fans, Shraddha Arya also liked the video and couldn’t control her laughter.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 May,2023 15:36:57
Bhagya Lakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti pranks Aishwarya Khare, Shraddha Arya can’t stop laughing

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, left no stone unturned to woo the audience with interesting drama. The show has some amazing cast members who have stolen the hearts of audiences with their mesmerizing performances and hard work.

Television cutest couple, Rishi and Lakshmi’s, played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, love-hate relationship has attracted viewers. Having their share of fights and falling in love made the viewers gaga over their chemistry in the show.

The sweet and sour dynamics between both the leads, who love each other but cannot say it, are very relatable, and that has helped the show become the top show. The two are best friends off-screen and are often seen enjoying some fun moments post-shoot.

Recently, Rohit took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video where he can be seen pulling a prank on Aishwarya. Rohit is seen driving his scooter. Soon, he accidentally hits Aishwarya. However, fearing being scolded by her, he lies on the road. Aishwarya gets scared seeing him unconscious and runs away. Fans have showered immense love on the video. Along with fans, Shraddha Arya also liked the video and couldn’t control her laughter. Check out their cute video here!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s car falls off the cliff, Rishi breaks down
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s car falls off the cliff, Rishi breaks down
“Aur wo samjhe nahi ye khamoshi,” Shraddha Arya gets cryptic
“Aur wo samjhe nahi ye khamoshi,” Shraddha Arya gets cryptic
"My In-laws Are Very Supportive," Shraddha Arya About Marriage And Family
"My In-laws Are Very Supportive," Shraddha Arya About Marriage And Family
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi worries about Lakshmi’s life
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi worries about Lakshmi’s life
Shraddha Arya Teaches To Be Vacation Ready In These Statement Gowns
Shraddha Arya Teaches To Be Vacation Ready In These Statement Gowns
Latest Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Surbhi Jyoti melts internet with her smile in latest photo dump
Surbhi Jyoti melts internet with her smile in latest photo dump
I would love to play a cricket match in front of a huge crowd: Chetan Hansraj
I would love to play a cricket match in front of a huge crowd: Chetan Hansraj
Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps
Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps
Director Shubham Sinha talks about his dream project Vilina
Director Shubham Sinha talks about his dream project Vilina
Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan Postponed; check Out
Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan Postponed; check Out
Read Latest News