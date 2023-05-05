Bhagya Lakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti pranks Aishwarya Khare, Shraddha Arya can’t stop laughing

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video where he can be seen pulling a prank on Aishwarya Khare. Rohit is seen driving his scooter. Soon, he accidentally hits Aishwarya. Fans have showered immense love on the video. Along with fans, Shraddha Arya also liked the video and couldn’t control her laughter.

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, left no stone unturned to woo the audience with interesting drama. The show has some amazing cast members who have stolen the hearts of audiences with their mesmerizing performances and hard work.

Television cutest couple, Rishi and Lakshmi’s, played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, love-hate relationship has attracted viewers. Having their share of fights and falling in love made the viewers gaga over their chemistry in the show.

The sweet and sour dynamics between both the leads, who love each other but cannot say it, are very relatable, and that has helped the show become the top show. The two are best friends off-screen and are often seen enjoying some fun moments post-shoot.

Recently, Rohit took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video where he can be seen pulling a prank on Aishwarya. Rohit is seen driving his scooter. Soon, he accidentally hits Aishwarya. However, fearing being scolded by her, he lies on the road. Aishwarya gets scared seeing him unconscious and runs away. Fans have showered immense love on the video. Along with fans, Shraddha Arya also liked the video and couldn’t control her laughter. Check out their cute video here!!