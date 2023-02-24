StarPlus’ ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience’s excitement on the edge by bringing one or the other twist in the episodes. Having introduced the audience to a new twist in the story with its interesting promos, the makers of the show have always made the audience ask for more. Now, the new promo says it all about yet another interesting turn in the life of the Brars.

The most anticipated Angad and Sahiba wedding sequence of StarPlus show Teri Meri Doriyaann is finally here. The recently aired promo of the show looks dreamy, which says everything about how the makers of the show have conceptualized every frame with sheer creativity and realness. The theme of the wedding looks real and visually aesthetic. The TV wedding looks like nothing less than a marriage that takes place in Bollywood films. Though like every other television wedding Angad’s marriage with Seerat comes with a twist. Instead of Angad and Seerat’s wedding, Sahiba to sit at the mandap.

We hear that the theme of the TV wedding is inspired by that of the Big Fat Indian wedding of Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Be it from the bride and groom’s outfits to the color and set themes of the mandap, all have been inspired by one of the most awaited Bollywood weddings of this year.

Getting on the excitement bandwagon, Ayesha Singh from Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shared her excitement on the same she says, “I am the kind of person who gets excited just at the mention of a wedding. Being from team bride, I have already put my dancing shoes on and I am ready to rock the stage at the wedding.”

Teri Meri Doriyaann is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that is a total vibe of romance and euphoria that comes along with it. Watch out for Teri Meri Doriyaann only on StarPlus at 7 pm.