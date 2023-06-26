ADVERTISEMENT
In Pic: TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar's special 'fam jam'

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most popular and admired personalities in the Hindi TV industry and well, we love her for all the good reasons. It's time to check out her latest cute moment on Instagram that we will love

In Pic: TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar's special 'fam jam'

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most popular and gorgeous divas and performing artistes in the Indian TV industry. The gorgeous diva started getting her share of popularity and stardom immediately after her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and well, ever since the time she took over the role of Anjali bhabhi in the show, things have certainly been brilliant and wonderful for her in the best way possible always. She might have initially come in as a replacement for Neha Mehta, the ‘OG’ Anjali bhabhi. However, Sunayana has certainly done her best to create her own individuality and well, no wonder, we are totally impressed with anything and everything that she has to offer from her end. Her social media activities are quite lit and well, we love the way she manages her content creation game simultaneously amidst her hectic schedule. Not just in her TV daily soap show ladies and gentlemen, Sunayana has over the years become a digital sensation and stunner for real and well, we truly love every bit of coming from her end.

Check out what’s happening with Sunayana Fozdar and how she’s melting hearts with precision:

From sharing admirable and beautiful fashionable moments to eventually becoming a digital sensation in the best way possible, Sunayana has certainly done it all whenever she shares new content. This time, the gorgeous actress has shared a cute snap from her end which tells us a lot about her ‘vibes’ with all her family members on a special Sunday. Well, do you all want to catch a glimpse of the latest ‘fam jam’ moment? Here you go –

Absolutely amazing and wonderful for real, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

