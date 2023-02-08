Ishita Dutta is one of the leading actresses who is charming fans with her Bollywood movies. The gorgeous and splendid actress entertained us all with her fabulous performances over the years. The actress has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Everyone is aware of Ishita being the perfect example of beauty with brains. She has a great sense of style, which is always on point.

When it comes to style, Ishita is the sort of girl we all aspire to be. She’s always one to wear comfy clothing and make a smart statement. Right from rocking a casual look to acing a red carpet look in a saree or gown, Ishita’s style game is always up to the mark.

Recently, Ishita who has always been prompted by her versatility and eminence has now got us all stumped with her beautiful sultry hot look on social media. She took to Instagram and shared her hot look in a one-shoulder black gown. She looked ravishing in this amazing dress. Check below!