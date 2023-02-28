Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa is one diva and she has proved it time and again. She has been ruining the internet with her fashion style. She is seen wearing more western clothing off-screen and knows just how to accessorize it.

Monalisa is a commendable actress who creates ripples with her amazing screen presence. But what inspires us is that even off-screen, she puts together really cool outfits. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well and her smile is the ultimate add-on that just lights everything up.

Monalisa, who is ruling the heart of her fans with her sexy dance videos and stunning pictures, recently treated fans with super-hot photos in a multi color top which she paired with black trousers. She took to Instagram and shared a few pictures wherein she is giving Holi vibes and gearing up for the festival of colors. Check photos