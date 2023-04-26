Mouni Roy exudes elegance in a golden saree, Disha Patani calls her ‘beautiful’

Mouni Roy shares her stunning looks in golden saree.

Young diva Mouni Roy is known to make headlines for her bold and bossy looks, and we believe she aces the look and looks like a boss. The actress is a true fashionista and never leaves an opportunity to make a fashion statement. Mouni has been impressing everyone with her superhot avatars and acting skills.

This gorgeous actress slays every single look like a pro. Whatever she wears becomes the latest trend. Mouni has been on a roll with her experimenting with the desi outfits that give us major #FashionGoals. No doubt, we love each and every stint of hers onscreen, but this time it is her unique style that has impressed us.

Recently, Mouni took to Instagram and shared her pictures draped in a classy golden saree which she paired with a matching golden blouse. She has always opted for a contemporary ethnic look that we particularly liked. She looked bold and beautiful in her latest pictures. When Mouni posted her photos, Disha Patani took to the comment section and called her beautiful. Check below!