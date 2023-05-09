ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Toned Legs In A Baby Pink Satin Dress

Mouni Roy shares her throwback picture. Mouni is seen wearing a baby pink satin dress in which she can be seen flaunting her toned legs.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 May,2023 17:33:04
Mouni Roy, the hot diva, who rose to fame with Naagin, has made it big with no time in the glamorous industry. Along with her acting talent, she has impressed viewers with her style game. Mouni is known to be an inspiration when it comes to fashion. Her recently blowing us with her sensuality and versatile looks. Mouni always manages to stun her fans with diverse looks, whether on the red carpet, onscreen, or in an everyday look.

The actress has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her bold style. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well, and her smile is the ultimate add-on that lights everything up. Mouni has often been praised for her effortless beauty and chic style. Her Instagram handle is full of stunning pictures; they are an absolute treat for her followers. Fans cannot get enough of the actress from her candid shots to her sizzling photoshoots.

We recently went through her pictures on Instagram and found a new post. Mouni took to Instagram and shared her throwback picture. Mouni is seen wearing a baby pink satin dress in which she can be seen flaunting her toned legs. The actress posed for a sassy picture and flaunted her toned figure. The fiery looks of the actress have just left her fans awestruck. She captioned her post: “One from the archives 🌝”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

