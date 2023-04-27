Mouni Roy sizzles in a multi-coloured tiered dress, see video

Mouni Roy looks mesmerizing in a multi-coloured tiered dress from designer Amit Bhardwaj.

Mouni Roy is undeniably one of the attractive telly town’s fittest divas, who has made everyone a fan of her with her splendid fashion choice. Mouni has been one heck of a risk-taker where fashion is concerned. The enchanting beauty gives insight into her life through her social media pages, and her fans are totally in love with her for that.

Mouni has been impressing everyone with her superhot avatars and acting skills. The actress always stuns the audience with her style statement, attire, and bold photoshoots. Mouni is also loved for her flawless looks. Be it on-screen or off-screen, her skin always has this natural glow that we all wish for. The lady always opts for colours that have been skipped for the longest time.

Recently, Mouni walked the Bombay Times Fashion Week. She took to Instagram and shared her video from the ramp. Mouni looked mesmerizing in a multi-coloured tiered dress from designer Amit Bhardwaj. Mouni wore the dress with a belt cinched around her waist. Mouni opted for sleek middle-parting hair with a bun and went for minimal makeup. Check below!