Munmun Dutta is unwell, shares major health update

Munmun Dutta is one of the hottest divas. The talented diva, who is known for her role Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is quite a favourite of a lot of people out there, thanks to her incomparable beauty and elegant style. If you haven’t checked Munmun’s Instagram feed, you would not know about her popularity. She succeeded in stealing the thunder with her acting talent in the films.

Munmun is also one of the most fashionable actresses. She is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style. From rocking a casual look to a red carpet look in a saree or gown, Munmun’s style game is always up to the mark. Regarding Indian ensembles, Munmun knows how to step out in style and give her fans and followers major fashion goals.

Each and every time Munmun drops a surprise on her social media handle, fans feel the heat and go bananas, quite literally in the true sense of the term. However, in her latest Instagram story this time, she revealed that she hadn’t been very well. Munmun, while sharing her mirror selfie from the gym, revealed running low on energy. She revealed the reason to be her hectic shooting schedule. Check here!