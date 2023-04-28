Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Gorgeous In a Fan-Made Sketch; Sends Out A Gratifying Message

Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal shows a hand-made sketch of hers by a fan and even takes a moment to appreciate the art.

Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal is an electrifying performer who looks good in the challenging roles that she takes up. Presently, Mahekk has been back to the helm as the negative lead in Colors’ supernatural weekend band show Naagin 6. Mahekk has won a lot of praise and even accolades for her majestic portrayal of the evil Naagin in the show. Mahekk who is a fashionista and a great-looker is happy and stunned at what a fan had to gift her today. She has a word of praise and blessings too for the fan who made her hand-made sketch in pencil.

Yes this post is dedicated to the love and blessing that Mahekk sends out to the fan. Mahekk appreciates the sketch and her words of praise prove that she is so down-to-earth. Also, the fan who made the sketch needs all the appreciation that Mahekk is giving, as the sketch has been made with utmost sincerity and prowess.

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! This is an amazing piece of art and Mahekk is right in appreciating this splendid effort!!

