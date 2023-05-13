ADVERTISEMENT
Nakuul Mehta Drops Cute Hint To His Return In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain; Check Here

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are back to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and here is Nakuul dropping a cute hint that he is back to the set. You can check his social media post here. Are you thrilled with this development?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 May,2023 15:44:48
Nakuul Mehta Drops Cute Hint To His Return In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain; Check Here

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar the cute and talented Jodi of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will soon be back on the TV screens. Yes, this is a pleasant surprise that has come to their fans. RaYA will be back and they have apparently started their shoot. Actor Nakuul Mehta who was the lead in the second installment of the popular show put up a cute hint about his return on social media. This gave confirmation to his fans about his return in his old jersey?

Wondering what old jersey are we talking about? Well, this is what Nakuul calls it.

He writes on social media,

‘What’s that thing called when a player comes back to reclaim his retired jersey?’

Yes, So our dear Ram Kapoor is back!! But we are not yet sure on how the characters will be and whether they will remain the same or not!! But the happy news is that Disha and Nakuul are back to the cult show. But this new season will be called Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

You can check Nakuul’s hinted words here.

Nakuul Mehta Drops Cute Hint To His Return To Bade Achhe Lagte Hain; Check Here 806782

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, Are you all happy with this news? Are you looking forward to this chemistry between Nakuul and Disha? What is your feeling right now on this splendid news and development? You can write in the comment section.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

