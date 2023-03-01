Nakuul Mehta who just got relieved from his lead portrayal act in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is now looking at gaining a well-deserved break. The talented actor wooed one and all along with Disha Parmar in the show. Nakuul who has a style and aura of his own, is all over social media today, with his recent pictures going viral.

Yes, Nakuul Mehta has a huge fan following and when he gets active on social media, his fans really have a feast. Today Nakuul engaged his fans with his boss-man look. Dressed perfectly in a suit, Nakuul was seen posing in the metro train. In one of the pictures, he holds a boo and a red rose too, which made fans drool all the more.

His moustache look is appealing and gives him the perfect dashing look.

You can check the pictures here.

