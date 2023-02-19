A video of Nia Sharma and Tarun Raj performing high-octane Shiv Tandav on the stage of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 got viral. The video was taken to Instagram, by choreographer-dancer Tarun Raj on social media, on Saturday, on the account of Maha Shivratri. The video left entire internet with goosebumps, followed by an electrifying performance by the duo. Nia Sharma, like always didn’t fail to astound us with her dance skills again.

In the video, we can see the dancing duo looking perfect in their ‘Shiva’ costumes. With the perfect makeup, accessories and hair, the two channelled out the feel and divine of the dance and the symbolism that the ‘Tandav’ holds.

Sharing the video, Tarun Raj, the choreographer and dance partner of Nia Sharma from the show, wrote, “OM NAMAHH SHIVAY 🕉 🔱May Lord Shiva vanish all your Troubles and fill your Life with happiness and tranquillity. 🙏❤#mahashivratri #omnamahshivaya #niasharma #tarunraj #shivratri #shivtandav” To this, Nia Sharma wrote, “Wow @mr.tarunraj .. how could I forget this post would be coming. Your favourite Shivaaaaaaaaaa”

Here take a look at the incredible dance video-

A user wrote, “Har shan mai shiv shiv shakti hai shiv srishti hai har mandir ki wo ghnati hai jai bholenath”

Another commented, “Epic performance.. full of power and energy ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ OM NAMAH SHIVAYA”

A third user wrote, “Goosebumps 👏 fantastic 👏 I’m ur fan 😍 har har Mahadev 🙏🙏🙏”

What are your views on the video above?