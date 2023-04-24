Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Shoots A BTS Video With Co-Star Kinshuk Mahajan; Shows Grandeur Of Night Shoot

Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi shoots a BTS video of a night shift from the sets of her show.

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is proceeding towards the wedding of Krish Pandya and Prerna. The cast and crew are busy shooting day and night to handle the hectic wedding schedule that has begun recently. And we have Shiny Doshi aka Dhara from the show, showing a glimpse of how night shoots look on the set of Pandya Store. Shiny recently put up a video, a BTS video where the set was decorated for a pre-wedding ritual. It had Kinshuk Mahajan aka Gautam Pandya from the show seen seated, waiting for his scene to be shot.

Shiny showcased the grandeur of the set and also pointed out the best part of night shifts.

As we know, Shiny was recently seen putting up a video where she donned the dress of a chef for the show. Dhara who is otherwise going through a sorrowful phase in the show was seen in a happy and cheerful mood in this video.

If you want to see the night shoot video shot by Shiny, you can see it here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Seems like new drama is about to erupt in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.