StarPlus’ ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience’s excitement on the edge by bringing one or the other twist in the episodes. Having introduced the audience to a new twist in the story with it’s interesting promos, the makers of the show have always made the audience ask for more.

The most anticipated Angad and Sahiba’s wedding sequence has finally happened. Viewers have been eagerly awaiting the nuptials of Angad and Sahiba in Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann which has taken place. From wedding outfits to the theme of the marriage, all of it has been speculated by the audience.

In all these twists and turns, Prachi Hada who plays the character of Keerat from Teri Meri Doriyaann has had an adventurous ride in the show. In order to search her sister Seerat, Keerat goes on a rickshaw ride spree. Talking about the same, Prachi Hada shares her experience on driving the rickshaw, “The auto driver trained me to drive the rickshaw. But eventually during the ride, there was a mishap that had taken place while driving the vehicle. It was a major accident but we are grateful that we did not get hurt that much and all are safe and sound. I received some injuries on my arms and head. The scene had around four to five people involved and everyone somehow got injured but we are glad to have a co-operative production house who really acted promptly and made sure we receive immediate aid. I took three rounds, it was a fun experience riding the rickshaw, it is not that tough though to start the vehicle even after all the tragedy, I did take sometime but later succeed”.

Teri Meri Doriyaann is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that is a total vibe of romance and euphoria that comes along with it. Watch out for Teri Meri Doriyaann only on StarPlus at 7 pm.