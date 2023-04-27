Shiv Thakare seeks blessing at Siddhivinayak for wedding and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, watch video

Shiv Thakare visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Shiv Thakare, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 16, is all set to fight fears at Colors’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. The show, known for its thrilling and spine-chilling stunts, will put the limits of contestants’ courage and determination to the test. Before the journey, Shiv visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. While coming out of the temple, he was seen interacting with paps and also distributing sweets to them. Check below!

Shiv spoke about his visit and said, “Seeking Bappa’s blessings at Siddhivinayak has always been my tradition before starting any new venture. Lord Ganesha has always been my guiding light, and his blessings are crucial for me to take on any challenge. My visit to Siddhivinayak temple was not just to seek his blessings but also to thank him for all that he has given me so far. Siddhivinayak Temple has a special aura, and after I stepped out of the temple following the darshan, I felt even more confident. I am extremely grateful to be a part of COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ and promise to give my best to the show..”

