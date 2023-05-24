ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Shoaib Ibrahim speaks about his upcoming look in the as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in Star Bharat’ ‘Ajooni’

Shoaib Ibrahim is a popular TV star who has ruled over hearts with his performance. The actor is now set to grab attention with his upcoming avatar in Pathan who is the bodyguard in Star Plus show Ajooni

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 May,2023 20:27:57
Shoaib Ibrahim speaks about his upcoming look in the as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in Star Bharat’ ‘Ajooni’

Shoaib Ibrahim, known for his role as Rajveer Bagga in the TV series ‘Ajooni’ on Star Bharat, has successfully captivated the audience with his portrayal of the character. His on-screen chemistry with Ayushi Khurana, who plays ‘Ajooni,’ has become a favorite among viewers, who greatly appreciate their deep affection for each other. Throughout the show, Rajveer and Ajooni have consistently stood by each other’s side, safeguarding their family and overcoming challenging circumstances. Once again, in order to protect his loved ones, Shoaib Ibrahim, as Rajveer Bagga, has adopted a disguised appearance.

Shoaib Ibrahim speaks about what underwent to create this new look and why is has taken a disguise look. He says, “There is an immensely remarkable event that is set to unfold in the show, and to match its excitement, I have embraced a thrilling appearance as a bodyguard. As Rajveer, my character has always been dedicated to protecting the family, and he has now adopted a fresh approach to continue doing so. I am genuinely thrilled to portray the role of ‘Pathan’ the Bodyguard, as my appearance has undergone a striking transformation that exudes toughness. Also, I’ve wore lenses for the first time in my life so initially I faced a lot of problem but then I gradually got used to it. The process of perfecting this look was time-consuming, but the makeup artist has delivered an exceptional result. I am eagerly anticipating the audience’s response to witnessing me in this captivating new appearance.”

He is seen in a rugged and rowdy look as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard. Shoaib also posted the picture of his look on his Instagram and fans are loving the new look. The viewers are looking forward to watch Shoaib in this new look as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned to watch ‘Ajooni’ every Monday-Friday 8:30 PM only on Star Bharat

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
A body-hugging dress with high heels makes me feel sexy: Veronica Verma
A body-hugging dress with high heels makes me feel sexy: Veronica Verma
"The Worst Day Of Our Lives," Says Shoaib Ibrahim's Sister After Miscarriage
"The Worst Day Of Our Lives," Says Shoaib Ibrahim's Sister After Miscarriage
Exclusive: Prince Abhimanyu Singh Gill to enter Star Bharat show Ajooni
Exclusive: Prince Abhimanyu Singh Gill to enter Star Bharat show Ajooni
Shoaib Ibrahim dons a new look in Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’
Shoaib Ibrahim dons a new look in Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’
Exclusive: Shweta Gautam to enter Star Bharat's Ajooni
Exclusive: Shweta Gautam to enter Star Bharat's Ajooni
Ajooni: Ajooni dons new look for a mission
Ajooni: Ajooni dons new look for a mission
Latest Stories
Ridhi Dogra embraces spiritual side, takes a break from the city hustle, check out pics!
Ridhi Dogra embraces spiritual side, takes a break from the city hustle, check out pics!
Check Out: Ritabhari Chakraborty's Biggest Fashion Accessory Showdown
Check Out: Ritabhari Chakraborty's Biggest Fashion Accessory Showdown
Monalisa Looks Fiery In Yellow Drape; Fans Go Gaga
Monalisa Looks Fiery In Yellow Drape; Fans Go Gaga
Neelavelicham Review: Artfully Eerie, Visually Stunning
Neelavelicham Review: Artfully Eerie, Visually Stunning
Pearl Grey, known to deliver hard-hitting shows, has now joined in as the fiction and non fiction head of Dangal 2
Pearl Grey, known to deliver hard-hitting shows, has now joined in as the fiction and non fiction head of Dangal 2
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer denies love for Palki in front of Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer denies love for Palki in front of Preeta
Read Latest News