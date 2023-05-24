Shoaib Ibrahim speaks about his upcoming look in the as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in Star Bharat’ ‘Ajooni’

Shoaib Ibrahim is a popular TV star who has ruled over hearts with his performance. The actor is now set to grab attention with his upcoming avatar in Pathan who is the bodyguard in Star Plus show Ajooni

Shoaib Ibrahim, known for his role as Rajveer Bagga in the TV series ‘Ajooni’ on Star Bharat, has successfully captivated the audience with his portrayal of the character. His on-screen chemistry with Ayushi Khurana, who plays ‘Ajooni,’ has become a favorite among viewers, who greatly appreciate their deep affection for each other. Throughout the show, Rajveer and Ajooni have consistently stood by each other’s side, safeguarding their family and overcoming challenging circumstances. Once again, in order to protect his loved ones, Shoaib Ibrahim, as Rajveer Bagga, has adopted a disguised appearance.

Shoaib Ibrahim speaks about what underwent to create this new look and why is has taken a disguise look. He says, “There is an immensely remarkable event that is set to unfold in the show, and to match its excitement, I have embraced a thrilling appearance as a bodyguard. As Rajveer, my character has always been dedicated to protecting the family, and he has now adopted a fresh approach to continue doing so. I am genuinely thrilled to portray the role of ‘Pathan’ the Bodyguard, as my appearance has undergone a striking transformation that exudes toughness. Also, I’ve wore lenses for the first time in my life so initially I faced a lot of problem but then I gradually got used to it. The process of perfecting this look was time-consuming, but the makeup artist has delivered an exceptional result. I am eagerly anticipating the audience’s response to witnessing me in this captivating new appearance.”

He is seen in a rugged and rowdy look as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard. Shoaib also posted the picture of his look on his Instagram and fans are loving the new look. The viewers are looking forward to watch Shoaib in this new look as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in the upcoming episode.

