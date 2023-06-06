ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Siddharth Nigam's stunning squad moment is here, grooves to Daler Mehndi's 'Halla Bol'

Siddharth Nigam has always been amazing and admired as an actor and performing artiste. Off-late, he has also increased his social media activities and we love all of it. Let's check out the latest that's happening at his end on social media

Author: IWMBuzz
06 Jun,2023 07:10:01
Siddharth Nigam is one of the most charming and stylish actors that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry ladies and gentlemen. For the unversed, it’s been quite many years now that Siddharth has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, the way he’s grown in his career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work, passion and efforts keep getting better and bigger and that’s exactly the reason why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration. From the world of TV to movies, he’s finally arrived and how. Earlier, Siddharth Nigam was seen in Dhoom 3 and after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. To create impact in a movie that has Salman Khan is no easy task but he did it with swag.

Check out this latest swagger avatar of Siddharth Nigam that you all will love:

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, not many of you are perhaps aware of his love for Punjabi music and the amazing and legendary Daler Mehndi. Well, that’s why, in his latest viral squad moment ladies and gentlemen which is perhaps a click after his latest match, Siddharth Nigam is seen enjoying the beats of Daler Mehndi’s popular track ‘Halla Bol’ and well, we are loving it for real. Well, here you go. Let’s check it out here –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

