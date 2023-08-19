Sumbul Touqeer's Beautiful Smile In White Top Is Making Hearts Flutter

Sumbul Touqeer is back with a beautiful smile, and the avid social media lover never leaves a chance to make hearts racing with her acting prowess and style. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a delightful view of herself with her heart-melting smile. One of the youngest and most gorgeous actresses in the Telly world, she is making hearts flutter with her beautiful smile.

Sumbul Touqeer Beautiful Smile In The Latest Instagram Picture

In the shared images, Sumbul wore a casual white top with puffy sleeves paired with blue whitewash denim. Her open hairstyle adds an extra dose of chicness. She accessorised her modern day contemporary look with layers of gold chains. Keeping it simple yet beautiful, the diva shines like a diamond in her no makeup avatar.

What’s more? With her gorgeous undoubtedly, the actress won hearts, but her beautiful smile in the picture is irresistibly attractive and makes fans’ hearts flutter. In contrast, her caption has an inspiring twist. That says, “Do you really need a reason to smile today….nahhhh!!!.”

Well, true, one should smile even without any reason because life is short, and one should live it like the last. However, we have our reason to smile, and that’s Sumbul Touqeer’s beautiful smile.

