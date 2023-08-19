ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Sumbul Touqeer's Beautiful Smile In White Top Is Making Hearts Flutter

Sumbul Touqeer has always made us feel happy and delighted. With her recent post, she is making hearts flutter with her beautiful smile on her social media handle

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Aug,2023 20:15:35
Sumbul Touqeer's Beautiful Smile In White Top Is Making Hearts Flutter 844273

Sumbul Touqeer is back with a beautiful smile, and the avid social media lover never leaves a chance to make hearts racing with her acting prowess and style. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a delightful view of herself with her heart-melting smile. One of the youngest and most gorgeous actresses in the Telly world, she is making hearts flutter with her beautiful smile.

Sumbul Touqeer Beautiful Smile In The Latest Instagram Picture

In the shared images, Sumbul wore a casual white top with puffy sleeves paired with blue whitewash denim. Her open hairstyle adds an extra dose of chicness. She accessorised her modern day contemporary look with layers of gold chains. Keeping it simple yet beautiful, the diva shines like a diamond in her no makeup avatar.

Sumbul Touqeer's Beautiful Smile In White Top Is Making Hearts Flutter 844271

Sumbul Touqeer's Beautiful Smile In White Top Is Making Hearts Flutter 844272

What’s more? With her gorgeous undoubtedly, the actress won hearts, but her beautiful smile in the picture is irresistibly attractive and makes fans’ hearts flutter. In contrast, her caption has an inspiring twist. That says, “Do you really need a reason to smile today….nahhhh!!!.”

Well, true, one should smile even without any reason because life is short, and one should live it like the last. However, we have our reason to smile, and that’s Sumbul Touqeer’s beautiful smile.

Did you like Sumbul Touqeer’s beautiful smile? Please drop your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sneak Peek Into Sumbul Touqeer's 'Sharara' Glam 842574
Sneak Peek Into Sumbul Touqeer’s ‘Sharara’ Glam
What Makes Sumbul Touqeer Feel Like Heaven; Find Here 840282
What Makes Sumbul Touqeer Feel Like Heaven; Find Here
Sumbul Touqeer And Ulka Gupta's Quirky Friendship Goals In Pictures 837084
Sumbul Touqeer And Ulka Gupta’s Quirky Friendship Goals In Pictures
Sumbul Touqeer Looks Chic In Black Co-ord Set; See Pics 835810
Sumbul Touqeer Looks Chic In Black Co-ord Set; See Pics
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza 835455
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza
Sumbul Touqeer Turns Beauty In One Shoulder Mini Dress; See Pics 833150
Sumbul Touqeer Turns Beauty In One Shoulder Mini Dress; See Pics
Latest Stories
2 Years of Bell Bottom: When Jackky Bhagnani successful paved the way for producers to shoot safely amidst COVID-19! 844296
2 Years of Bell Bottom: When Jackky Bhagnani successful paved the way for producers to shoot safely amidst COVID-19!
All Pooja's of the Industry to come under one roof. What's brewing? 844285
All Pooja’s of the Industry to come under one roof. What’s brewing?
Advance bookings opening for JAWAN 844283
Advance bookings opening for JAWAN
7 Years of Laughter and Love: Happy Bhag Jayegi Celebrates Enduring Charisma 844278
7 Years of Laughter and Love: Happy Bhag Jayegi Celebrates Enduring Charisma
Don 3: Kriti Sanon To Play Leading Lady Opposite Ranveer Singh? 844264
Don 3: Kriti Sanon To Play Leading Lady Opposite Ranveer Singh?
From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani to Kushi, here are some amazing love stories that were filmed in Kashmir 844276
From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani to Kushi, here are some amazing love stories that were filmed in Kashmir
Read Latest News