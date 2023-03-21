Sunayana Fozdar, the popular Taarak Mehta actress got her fans astounded once again with her preppy hotness in a sheer pink pastel saree. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures looking all dazzling and gorgeous in a sheer designer transparent saree. The actress however, has always been a big time beauty when it comes to her fashion.

Whether conventional or stunningly western, Sunayana Fozdar has never failed to wow her fans with her beauty and style. As of now, the diva has been busy with her friend’s wedding. While that, she catered goals every time she shared pictures on her social media handle from her friend’s wedding on her Instagram.

Speaking of that, her latest pictures on her social media, shows her in a gorgeous embellished pink saree. She teamed it with matching embellished sequinned silver blouse. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, minimal makeup and gorgeous diamond accessories to complete the look.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “A Pastel pink saree can never go Wrong especially when it’s your close friend’s wedding💕 #dalniktake2 Wore this beautiful saree from @rajgharana.rg Perfect for a day event #summerglam #dayweddingoutfit 💕”

Soon after Fozdar shared the pictures on her gram, fans came in ringing to praise her gorgeous goddess looks in the pictures.

On the work front, Sunayana is currently in the most popular comedy drama show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She portrays the role of Anjali Bhabhi in the show. The actress replaced Neha Mehta in the show.

