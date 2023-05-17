Surbhi Jyoti reveals her Pani Puri partner, Check Video

Surbhi Jyoti recently flew to Mauritius along with Krystle D’souza and Vishal Singh. In the latest video shared by Surbhi on her Instagram story, she revealed her Pani Puri partner.

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the leading television actresses. The gorgeous and splendid actress entertained us with fabulous performances in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai over the years. The actress has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Everyone is aware of Krystle being the perfect example of beauty with brains. She has a great sense of style, which is always on point.

Surbhi makes style statements and emerges as a head-turner on every occasion. She sets the fashion bar high every time she steps out. She has been on a roll, from giving us style lessons on how to rock all shimmer outfits to nailing winter street fashion with elegance and charm. She even carries off simple outfits in a stylish way and smiles flawlessly. Surbhi’s dressing sense always remains chic and fashionable.

Regarding style, Surbhi is the sort of girl we all aspire to be. She’s always one to wear comfy clothing and make a smart statement. Right from rocking a casual look to a red carpet look in a saree or gown, Surbhi’s style game is always up to the mark. The actress is also a travelholic and often goes on holiday. She recently flew to Mauritius along with Krystle D’souza and Vishal Singh. In the latest video shared by Surbhi on her Instagram story, she revealed her Pani Puri partner. Well, it is none other than actress Krstyle. Check the video here!