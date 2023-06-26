ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is here with special Vietnamese iced coffee recipe, see full vlog

Munmun Dutta loves to share some special content from her end to keep her fans happy and intrigued. Well, let's check out the latest that's cooking at her end and you will truly love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Jun,2023 02:46:45
Munmun Dutta is one of the most gorgeous and droolworthy divas and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and entertainment fraternity and we love her.  For the unversed, its been many years now that Munmun has been a part of the Hindi TV fraternity and well, we certainly love all her achievements and accolades. For the longest time, Munmun been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TV show and well, that’s exactly why, she’s certainly managed to get a lot of love and success from her fans till today. Anything and everything that Munmun does from her end manages to go viral in quite literally no time and well, that’s what we really admire the most about her.
Check out this latest adorable Instagram story shared by Munmun Dutta on her Instagram handle that will impress you the most:
Whenever Munmun aka our very own Babita ji shares gorgeous and captivating photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, internet totally melts in awe and can’t keep calm for real. Given her busy and hectic schedule ladies and gentlemen, it is not daily that Munmun Dutta shares photos and videos. But hey, when she does, she always ensures that she gets the love and attention from her fans for all the nice reasons. This time, the diva has actually taken to her social media handle and YouTube channel to share a special recipe of a very interesting style of Vietnamese iced coffee and well, seeing the same, you will be inspired to try it right away. Here you go –
https://youtu.be/mSwRMzCX4W8
Absolutely amazing and yummy, ain’t it? Wonderful for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com
About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

