Imlie is one of the top shows on the television. The audience has been showering Imlie and Atharva with love. The show has taken a dramatic turn post the leap. Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra play the protagonist where as Seerat Kapoor is the antagonist. Currently the show focuses around Cheeni trying to separate Imlie & Atharv.

The current track of the show revolves around

Chini being exposed in front of the family where she confessed her crimes and deeds, yet wishing to marry Atharva. In order to win Atharva and marry him, Chini kidnaps the families and helds them hostage, where it can be seen that Chini forces Atharva to marry her. In this process, Imlie arrives and saves the Atharva and the family. Atharva and Imlie together fight the goons and renew their marriage vows, giving their marriage another chance. But every happy plot comes with an interesting twist. Zohaib Siddhiqui has entered the show Imlie as Dhairya. He will be playing an interesting character in the show and create major drama in the lives of Imlie and Atharva.

Zohaib Siddhiqui who essays the role of Dhairya, shares his excitment for the same, ” Dhairya is a self made and hard working man who believes in equality and does not discriminate in rich or poor. I am excited to play the character of Dhairya and hope I receive love and appreciation for the same from the audience”

Imlie is produced by Four Lions Films. The show airs on Star Plus at 8.30pm from Monday to Sunday.