Colors TV’s latest offering Agnisakshi is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show follows the journey of Satvik Bhosle and Jeevika Rane, played by Aashay Mishra and Shivika Pathak respectively who unexpectedly cross paths and get entangled in a relationship of compromise.

As seen so far, Satvik is surprised when the Bhosle family selects Jeevika as his future bride. He then informs his friend that he is prepared to marry Jeevika and understands her predicament. Although Satvik fails to meet Jeevika at the temple, the latter agrees to marry him. Upon learning of Jeevika’s decision, Satvik grows concerned about informing her of the terms of marriage.

Now, in the coming episode, Jeevika and her dad get stopped by some goons. They misbehave with Jeevika. Soon, one of the goons brings a bottle and throws it toward Jeevika to hurt her. However, Satvik comes to rescue Jeevika and her dad from the goons. He saves them from the gang.

What will happen next?

