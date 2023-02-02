Sony SAB’s family entertainer Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 has been keeping the audiences on the edge of their seats with its power-packed storyline. In recent episodes, Ali (Abhishek Nigam) has moved mountains to find out about Simsim (Sayantani Ghosh). On one hand, Ali is aware of the fact that Iblis is Simsim’s weakness and he is trying to harm Iblis in every way so that she finally ends up confronting him by revealing her identity.

On the other hand, Simsim is playing her cards and is trying to take Iblis out of Parvaz and back to her cave. Simsim strikes a deal with one of her genies and finally finds a way to decode what has happened to Iblis.

Will Ali’s plan to uncover Simsim’s truth come to a halt? Will he fall prey to Simsim’s plan?

Abhishek Nigam, portraying the character of Ali, said, “This week, Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 has some interesting sequences in store for the audiences. As Ali is slowly moving towards discovering Simsim’s truth, he is taking each step with utmost caution. I can assure you that the next few episodes will keep the audiences hooked to their screens. It will make them anticipate what exactly Ali’s plan of action is or will he fall prey to Simsim’s evil plan?”