Television | TV Serial Spoilers

The recent episode of Zee Bangla's MithaiJhora serial intensifies as Anirban's mental torture of Rai sparks outrage while his family members condemn his actions and question his moral character.

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). The intricate relationships within the family add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

The latest episodes of Zee Bangla’s MithaiJhora have left viewers stunned, exposing Anirban’s vicious nature and his relentless mental torment of Rai. Despite Rai’s kindness, Anirban’s cruelty has pushed her to despair.

As the story unfolds, Srot warns Anirban to stay away from Rai, threatening severe consequences if he harms his sister again. This stern warning comes after Anirban’s repeated displays of mental cruelty, leaving Rai traumatized.

In a dramatic turn of events, Anirban offers to pay for Rai’s medical treatment, only to be rebuffed by Srotoswini. The latter asserts that Anirban has never fulfilled his duties as Rai’s husband and, therefore, has no right to interfere.

Shaurya, Anirban’s brother, also condemns his actions, declaring that Anirban’s apologies are hollow and that he doesn’t deserve forgiveness. Anirban’s inquiry about Rai’s disclosures to Shaurya sparks outrage, revealing the depth of his selfish concerns.

Shaurya’s scathing response, “You didn’t do what you should have done, so this is your fate today,” underscores Anirban’s moral bankruptcy. As the family grapples with the aftermath of Anirban’s actions, Rai’s plight tugs at their heartstrings.

Will Anirban’s true nature be exposed to the world as tensions escalate? Will Rai find solace and justice, or will Anirban’s cruelty continue to haunt her? Tune in to Zee Bangla to find out.