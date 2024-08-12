Anirban’s Trust Issues Resurface: Will Rai’s Patience Wear Thin in MithiJhora?

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), and her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones. She is entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey).

In the latest episode of Zee Bangla’s MithiJhora, Anirban’s trust issues resurface, threatening to derail his relationship with Rai. Sohini, Anirban’s mother, continues manipulating her son, fueling his suspicions about Rai’s loyalty. Despite Rai’s repeated assurances and transparency, Anirban questions her intentions.

The episode begins with Rai preparing for work while Sohini and her husband suggest she take Anirban’s car. However, Rai declines, citing her modest salary and preference for a humble commute. Sohini seized this opportunity to poison Anirban’s mind, insinuating that Rai might be hiding something.

Despite his better judgment, Anirban starts to doubt Rai’s honesty. He wonders if she’s indeed going to the office or somewhere else. Sohini’s words echo, making him question Rai’s loyalty. In a moment of weakness, Anirban calls Rai’s office to verify her presence, only to feel guilty and ashamed when he confirms she’s at work.

This episode expertly weaves a web of suspense, leaving viewers wondering if Anirban’s trust issues will ultimately destroy their relationship. Will Rai’s patience wear thin, or will she continue to fight for their love? Sohini’s machinations have brought Anirban to a crossroads, where he must choose between his mother’s toxic influence and his love for Rai.

As the plot thickens, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to see how Anirban and Rai will navigate this challenging situation. Will Anirban find the strength to overcome his doubts, or will Sohini’s poison consume their relationship? The next episode can’t come soon enough, as viewers eagerly await the outcome of this emotional rollercoaster.