Anupamaa: Anupamaa traps Sonu with a 'Truth and Dare' game

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Samar (Sagar Parekh) has lost his life, owing to the aggression of Sonu Rathore, a rich, spoilt youngster. As we know, the Shahs lost the battle in court as they could not provide enough evidence against Sonu. Now, as we wrote, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) decided to pull up their next plan which will show that goodness prevails. On the day of Dussehra, Anupamaa and Anuj along with Devika (Jaswir Kaur) will set out to seek justice for Samar.

As we wrote, Anupamaa will be all ready to burn the evil Raavan, Sonu in his own plan.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa going to the same restaurant where Samar died. Sonu will be there, celebrating his victory with his friends. Anupamaa will challenge Sonu to a Truth and Dare game and will provoke, and instigate Sonu to get violent and aggressive again. She will talk about how Suresh Rathore might have taken away the gun from Sonu. Anupamaa will laugh at Sonu’s plight which will make the youngster angry.

He will try not to show his anger and not pull out his gun again. However, Anupamaa will urge him with her stinging words to take out the gun and even admit to killing Samar with the same gun.

Sonu in a fit of rage, will point the gun at Anupamaa and will confess the truth. Anuj will come in there at the right time to save Anupamaa. Eventually, on the day of Dussehra, the goodness will prevail. The police will arrest Sonu with the help of the evidence of his confession that has been recorded in the camera set up at the restaurant.

Anupamaa Ep 1085 26th October Written Episode Update

Anupamaa and Anuj planned their next big move to trap Sonu. However, Malti Devi did not like the fact that Anuj got into trouble for Anupamaa.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.