Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj motivates Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anuj motivating Anupamaa and telling her that she can handle the responsibilities given to her by Malti Devi in USA.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jun,2023 15:02:12
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj motivates Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Samar and Dimple’s wedding happening in a grand manner. There was an unexpected union of Dimple with her mother, when her mother stealthily came to the wedding venue to see her daughter. The episodes have also seen Malti Devi’s (Apara Mehta) entry soon after the wedding. She gave a big surprise to Anupamaa by choosing her as the heir and heading to deal with the USA tour. This made Anupamaa extremely happy.

The coming episode will see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) also being happy at Anupamaa’s achievement. Anupamaa will be talking to herself about the huge responsibility given to her. Anuj will come there. The two of them will have a moment of their own where Anuj will be seen motivating Anupamaa like always.

As we know, Anuj was instrumental in Anupamaa gaining all the confidence to run his business and affairs. Even now, Anuj will be seen telling Anupamaa that she can handle such huge responsibilities. This will further motivate Anupamaa.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz

Read Latest News