Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa threatens to throw Pakhi out of her house; Will Anupamaa be able to stop Dance Raanis?

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama being created at the Mehendi function of Ansh and Prarthana. As we know, Pakhi and Raahi were uncomfortable with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being close to Jaspreet and Bharati. Also, Pakhi accused Sarita of theft when she saw a parcel being taken by Sarita out of the house. However, it was revealed that Sarita was taking a parcel which had a food item prepared for Anupamaa. Anupamaa grew angry at the unnecessary accusation and took Pakhi and Raahi into a severe confrontation. We saw Pakhi telling Anupamaa that she hated the people from the chawl.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa giving her piece of advice and shouting at Pakhi. Anupamaa will not only slap Pakhi for her rude behaviour but will also tell her that just because such women work, she can sit idle in her house. She will question Pakhi’s identity and will ask her to do all the household chores for a day to understand the value of these women. Anupamaa will threaten to throw Pakhi out of her house if she does not mend her ways. Anupamaa will also get angry at Raahi for equally being responsible for playing the blame game.

However, all the remorse and anger will result in the Dance Raanis deciding to leave the function midway. Anupamaa will be upset seeing them go. It will be interesting to see how she would stop them from going.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.