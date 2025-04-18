Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Anupamaa knows Parag’s dark past; gets shocked with the revelation

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Aryan (Ranndeep R Rai) creating a terrorising situation in the Kohari house, by laying his rules and dictating his terms. Even when Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy) got back home, Aryan got into the good books of Parag for his own well-being. We wrote about Khyati going missing and this created a panic situation for Anupamaa as well as in the Kothari family.

Amidst all this, Anupamaa has been seen dealing with Raghav’s (Manish Goel) past, and the viewers already know of Parag getting a shock on seeing Raghav near Anupamaa’s house.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa getting closer to finding out more about Raghav’s past. She will find the big connection between Parag and Raghav, and will find out that Parag had ruined Raghav’s life and was the reason for him serving a jail sentence. Anupamaa will be shocked and will dig deep to unravel this mystery.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.