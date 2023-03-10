With the 20-year leap, Sony Entertainment Television’s most adored show, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ has garnered massive fan adulation for its fresh perspective of one-sided love in new-age relationships. Layered with relatable issues like class divide and a battle for acceptance, this narrative is brought alive by well-known television actors, Niti Taylor, Pooja Banerjee, Ranndeep R Rai and Leenesh Mattoo who have impressed the audience with their portrayal of Prachi, Pihu, Raghav and Angad respectively.

So far, viewers have witnessed Raghav’s one-sided love for Prachi, but he can’t profess his love since he believes she is out of his league and because of his loyalty to LK (Hitesh Tejwani). Simultaneously, Josh has created a misunderstanding between the Kapoor family and Raghav that has landed him trouble with LK asking him to leave the Kapoor Mansion.

The story now moves forward 3 years where Raghav will be seen as a successful architect with only Pihu and Angad supporting him through these years. His character is sure to see pivotal changes that promises to bring forth an intriguing twist in the tale. Elaborating more on the same Ranndeep shares, “When someone is deeply hurt, it moulds them into a different personality – making them more cynical towards the world in an effort to protect themselves. I’ve also gone through a phase where I thought it’s better to be alone, than to get hurt – as is Raghav. Raghav has always appeared unruffled with situations that life has thrown at him but deep inside, there has always been a constant urge to prove himself and establish his own worth. Finally, after three years, that dream will be fulfilled. I’d like to request the viewers and our fans to stay tuned and witness the transformation into Raghav 2.0.”

