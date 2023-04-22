Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Pihu decides to leave Kapoor mansion

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. In the storyline, the Babbar and Kapoor family decide to have a family dinner. The family members come together for dinner before Josh and Prachi’s marriage. Raghav’s brother Kapil makes a grand entry as Kiara’s friend during dinner. His entry upsets Raghav as his relations with his brother are not good.

It will be revealed that 3 years back when Raghav was kicked out of the Kapoor house, his family was arrested. While they were going to the jail, an attack was planned by Josh and his team in which Kapil lost his leg. The latter now blames Raghav for the mishap that happened to him. Hence, Kapil maintains distance from his brother. On the other hand, Pihu thinks that LK planned the attack and informs the same to Prachi.

In the coming episode, Pihu, LK, Prachi, and Raghav discuss the attack. However, amidst their conversation, LK and Pihu fight. Prachi tries to stop Pihu, which upsets her. Soon, Pihu decides to leave Kapoor Mansion.

Will Prachi manage to stop her?

