Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi confesses her love for Raghav

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Josh arranges a surprise party to celebrate Prachi’s achievements. Josh promises to be a good husband at the party and proposes to Prachi. However, Prachi’s mother asks her to refuse Josh’s proposal. The latter gets angry at Prachi’s family and talks ill about them. He also calls them crazy, which angers Prachi, and she lashes out at Josh. Prachi asks him to give her time to revert and leaves.

Prachi and Raghab talk to each other about the situation at the party, and Josh comes to speak to Prachi. He asks Prachi to talk to Raghav and spend time with him before marriage. After marriage, he won’t allow Prachi to come close to Raghav. Prachi gets angry with Josh’s cheap statements and gives him the engagement ring back. Prachi calls off her engagement with Josh.

In the coming episode, Prachi cries after calling off her engagement with Josh. Raghav comes to speak to her. He informs Prachi that Josh is not the right guy for her as he disrespects her and her family. Prachi reveals that she loves Josh. Raghav gets angry and asks her to prepare to suffer if she wishes to marry Josh. Prachi gets angry with Raghav’s statements. In frustration, she reveals her real feelings and confesses her love for Raghav, and says ‘I love Raghav’. The latter gets shocked by the confession.

OMG! Will Raghav and Prachi marry?

