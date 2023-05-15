Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav questions Prachi about her feelings

Raghav questions Prachi about her feelings for him. Prachi reveals that he is her best friend. However, Raghav mentions about his talk with LK. He finally asks Prachi whether she loves him in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Sidd plans to frame Kapil for stealing money from Lakhan’s company. Sidd steals a blank cheque. Soon, Kapil discovers that the blank cheque with Lakhan’s signature is missing. He informs Raghav about the same. Later, Raghav and Prachi decide to investigate the stolen cheque.

Meanwhile, Prachi gets upset with Josh’s behaviour and talks to Raghav about the same. Soon, the latter reveals to Prachi that Josh is not the perfect guy for her. Raghav also advises Prachi to think well before taking the big step of marriage. Later, Raghav apologizes to Prachi for speaking rudely to her. On the other hand, Lakhan and the others decide to set Prachi and Raghav together. Lakhan wants to undo his mistake and asks Raghav about his feelings for Prachi.

In the coming episode, Raghav talks to Prachi and informs her that Mahir is spying on them. Raghav also tries to expose Josh. However, Prachi fails to understand Raghav’s statements. Soon, Raghav questions Prachi about her feelings for him. Prachi reveals that he is her best friend. However, Raghav mentions about his talk with LK. He finally asks Prachi whether she loves him.

OMG! Will Prachi confess her feelings?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.