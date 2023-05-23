Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav says ‘I Love You’ to Prachi

Raghav holds Prachi’s hand and proposes to her. He says ‘I love you’ to Prachi. The latter also blushes and proposes marriage to him in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has kept the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. As per the plot, Raghav finds something fishy with Prachi’s accident and Ram-Priya’s death and decides to find out the truth. Raghav visits Sid’s house as he doubts him. When Raghav reaches Sid’s home, he overhears him saying he killed Ram and Priya. Raghav gets shocked and confronts him. Raghav holds his collar, but a man knocks off the former. Raghav falls unconscious on the ground.

Prachi gains consciousness, and the family comes to meet her. Soon, Prachi tells Josh she has always given her best in the relationship. However, he has never noticed her efforts. Finally, she tells Josh she wants to give the relationship one more chance by starting fresh. Prachi proposes marriage to Josh before the family, and he agrees. She decides to marry him the next day after her discharge.

In the coming episode, the Kapoor family gears up for Prachi and Josh’s marriage. During the pheras, Raghav enters and exposes Sid. He reveals how he murdered Priya and Ram. Prachi gets shocked and kicks out Josh of her life. Soon, Raghav holds Prachi’s hand and proposes to her. He says ‘I love you’ to Prachi. The latter also blushes and proposes marriage to him.

OMG! Will Raghav marry Prachi?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.