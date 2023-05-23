ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav says ‘I Love You’ to Prachi

Raghav holds Prachi’s hand and proposes to her. He says ‘I love you’ to Prachi. The latter also blushes and proposes marriage to him in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 May,2023 13:54:49
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav says ‘I Love You’ to Prachi

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has kept the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. As per the plot, Raghav finds something fishy with Prachi’s accident and Ram-Priya’s death and decides to find out the truth. Raghav visits Sid’s house as he doubts him. When Raghav reaches Sid’s home, he overhears him saying he killed Ram and Priya. Raghav gets shocked and confronts him. Raghav holds his collar, but a man knocks off the former. Raghav falls unconscious on the ground.

Prachi gains consciousness, and the family comes to meet her. Soon, Prachi tells Josh she has always given her best in the relationship. However, he has never noticed her efforts. Finally, she tells Josh she wants to give the relationship one more chance by starting fresh. Prachi proposes marriage to Josh before the family, and he agrees. She decides to marry him the next day after her discharge.

In the coming episode, the Kapoor family gears up for Prachi and Josh’s marriage. During the pheras, Raghav enters and exposes Sid. He reveals how he murdered Priya and Ram. Prachi gets shocked and kicks out Josh of her life. Soon, Raghav holds Prachi’s hand and proposes to her. He says ‘I love you’ to Prachi. The latter also blushes and proposes marriage to him.

OMG! Will Raghav marry Prachi?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s unique way to seek apology from Shivendra  
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s unique way to seek apology from Shivendra  
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi announces marriage with Josh in front of the family
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi announces marriage with Josh in front of the family
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv helps Surilli to bail out Sasha
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv helps Surilli to bail out Sasha
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s sister Sasha gets arrested
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s sister Sasha gets arrested
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav finds Sid being Ram and Priya’s murderer
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav finds Sid being Ram and Priya’s murderer
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s sweet gesture for Amrita to melt Kathaa’s heart?
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s sweet gesture for Amrita to melt Kathaa’s heart?
Latest Stories
Congratulations: Neeraj Chopra scripts history, achieves number 1 rank in Men's Javelin throw
Congratulations: Neeraj Chopra scripts history, achieves number 1 rank in Men's Javelin throw
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi ruins Vikrant and Lakshmi’s cute moment
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi ruins Vikrant and Lakshmi’s cute moment
RIP: RRR actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58
RIP: RRR actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer breaks down post Palki and Ketan’s engagement
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer breaks down post Palki and Ketan’s engagement
Aditya Singh Rajput: Another Television Actor Takes His Life
Aditya Singh Rajput: Another Television Actor Takes His Life
IWMBuzz shares 5 unknown facts on Andaaz movie that completes 10 years
IWMBuzz shares 5 unknown facts on Andaaz movie that completes 10 years
Read Latest News