ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti expresses to be the face of Ram's company

Ram's company gears up to launch an ad campaign, and Kriti expresses her desire to be the face of it in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jul,2023 16:04:02
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti expresses to be the face of Ram's company 833907

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, the packers land at Priya’s (Disha Parmar) clinic. The latter gets confused and wonders why the packers are at her clinic.

Shreya then informs her that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) has found a new clinic for her which is close to home. This does not go down well with Priya as she had put in a lot of hard work behind setting up her clinic. Hence, Priya decides to pick up this conversation with Ram. When Priya speaks to Ram, he reveals the reason behind his decision.

In the coming episode, Ram’s company gears up to launch an ad campaign, and Kriti expresses her desire to be the face of it. Shardul, who looks after the ad campaigns, informs her that he will take the final decision and she will need to audition for the role. Ram supports Shardul, emphasizing that they do not practice favouritism and adhere to all the rules. Kriti agrees to give the audition.

Will Kriti get selected?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti expresses gratitude to Surilii for saving Barot family 833724
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti expresses gratitude to Surilii for saving Barot family
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teji's actions shock Viaan 833574
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teji’s actions shock Viaan
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's decision to change clinic upsets Priya 833545
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s decision to change clinic upsets Priya
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh shouts Aradhana over viral leaked story 833391
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh shouts at Aradhana over viral leaked story
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii exposes Ambitai in front of the family  833290
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii exposes Ambitai in front of the family 
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini gives big responsibility to Priya 833045
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini gives big responsibility to Priya
Latest Stories
Auto Draft 833903
Fans celebrate Jee Karda’s launch with Tamannaah Bhatia at her college in Mumbai
Major Missing: Avneet Kaur Wants To Go Back To Thailand; Posts Amazing Vacay Memories 833900
Major Missing: Avneet Kaur Wants To Go Back To Thailand; Posts Amazing Vacay Memories
Exclusive: Apoorva Arora bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 833872
Exclusive: Apoorva Arora bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Ranbir find ways to hide their relationship truth 833854
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Ranbir find ways to hide their relationship truth
LOCO AND MOBIES PARTNER TO BRING THE FIRST MOBILE GAMING AWARDS TO INDIAN AUDIENCES 833822
LOCO AND MOBIES PARTNER TO BRING THE FIRST MOBILE GAMING AWARDS TO INDIAN AUDIENCES
Exclusive: Mugdha Agarwal bags web series produced by Multiverse Motion Pictures 833816
Exclusive: Mugdha Agarwal bags web series produced by Multiverse Motion Pictures
Read Latest News