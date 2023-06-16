ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti misunderstands Ram and Priya’s relationship

Priya punches Ram and his girlfriend happens to overhear his scream. Kriti misunderstands Ram and confronts him about his equation with Priya in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Jun,2023 13:06:03
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti misunderstands Ram and Priya’s relationship

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Ram’s mother, Shalini Kapoor, learns that Ram and Priya are doing a contract marriage. Priya comes there and handles the situation saying that it was her idea to enter into a contract marriage, as she does not desire any claim on Ram’s property.

Ram and Priya finally get engaged, and the families celebrate the happy moment. Meanwhile, Alika also celebrates the moment and announces her engagement with Yuvraj, which should happen the next day. Priya witnesses Yuvraj and Alika’s close moment and gets upset. She remembers her time spent with Yuvraj and breaks down. She cries alone, but Ram comforts her.

In the coming episode, Priya comes to Ram’s office to meet her. He tries to convince Priya to attend Yuvraj and Alika’s engagement ceremony. He mentions that she should also move on in her life like Yuvraj. Priya gets angry with Ram and punches him. Ram’s girlfriend happens to pass by his cabin and overhears Ram’s scream as Priya hits him. Kriti misunderstands Ram and confronts him about his equation with Priya.

Will Ram and Priya come close to each other?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram consoles Priya at the engagement ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram consoles Priya at the engagement ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s mother Shalini learns about Ram-Priya’s contract marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s mother Shalini learns about Ram-Priya’s contract marriage
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha agrees to marry Raghavendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha agrees to marry Raghavendra
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya impresses Ram’s family at the engagement ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya impresses Ram’s family at the engagement ceremony
Latest Stories
Surya Namaskar is the best way to burn calories: Sharad Jagtiani
Surya Namaskar is the best way to burn calories: Sharad Jagtiani
Hailing Prabhas as Lord Ram- the celebration begins
Hailing Prabhas as Lord Ram- the celebration begins
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant agrees to get engaged to Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant agrees to get engaged to Lakshmi
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets to know Kiara’s secret
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets to know Kiara’s secret
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir’s plan to find his real father
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir’s plan to find his real father
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi get married
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi get married
Read Latest News