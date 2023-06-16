Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti misunderstands Ram and Priya’s relationship

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Ram’s mother, Shalini Kapoor, learns that Ram and Priya are doing a contract marriage. Priya comes there and handles the situation saying that it was her idea to enter into a contract marriage, as she does not desire any claim on Ram’s property.

Ram and Priya finally get engaged, and the families celebrate the happy moment. Meanwhile, Alika also celebrates the moment and announces her engagement with Yuvraj, which should happen the next day. Priya witnesses Yuvraj and Alika’s close moment and gets upset. She remembers her time spent with Yuvraj and breaks down. She cries alone, but Ram comforts her.

In the coming episode, Priya comes to Ram’s office to meet her. He tries to convince Priya to attend Yuvraj and Alika’s engagement ceremony. He mentions that she should also move on in her life like Yuvraj. Priya gets angry with Ram and punches him. Ram’s girlfriend happens to pass by his cabin and overhears Ram’s scream as Priya hits him. Kriti misunderstands Ram and confronts him about his equation with Priya.

Will Ram and Priya come close to each other?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

