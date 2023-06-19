ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti plans to break Ram and Priya’s marriage

Kriti worries about losing Ram, and her friend Shreya gives her an idea to break Ram and Priya’s marriage on d-day in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Jun,2023 16:55:42
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti plans to break Ram and Priya’s marriage

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Ram and Priya finally get engaged, and the families celebrate the happy moment. Meanwhile, Alika also celebrates the moment and announces her engagement with Yuvraj, which should happen the next day. Priya witnesses Yuvraj and Alika’s close moment and gets upset. She remembers her time spent with Yuvraj and breaks down. She cries alone, but Ram comforts her.

Priya comes to Ram’s office to meet her. He tries to convince Priya to attend Yuvraj and Alika’s engagement ceremony. He mentions that she should also move on in her life like Yuvraj. Priya gets angry with Ram and punches him. Ram’s girlfriend happens to pass by his cabin and overhears Ram’s scream as Priya hits him. Kriti misunderstands Ram and confronts him about his equation with Priya.

In the coming episode, Ram’s mother, Shalini, praises Priya and reveals that she loves Ram and Priya’s jodi. Kriti overhears her statements and gets jealous. Kriti worries about losing Ram, and her friend Shreya gives her an idea to break Ram and Priya’s marriage on D-day.

Will Kriti manage to succeed in her plan?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti gives Raghavendra’s wedding contract to Samar over Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti gives Raghavendra’s wedding contract to Samar over Surilii
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti misunderstands Ram and Priya’s relationship
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti misunderstands Ram and Priya’s relationship
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram consoles Priya at the engagement ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram consoles Priya at the engagement ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s mother Shalini learns about Ram-Priya’s contract marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s mother Shalini learns about Ram-Priya’s contract marriage
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha agrees to marry Raghavendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha agrees to marry Raghavendra
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Rasika Dugal in next SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Exclusive: Rasika Dugal in next SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Monalisa Collaborates With Pawan Singh After Ages; See Pics
Monalisa Collaborates With Pawan Singh After Ages; See Pics
Rituparna Sengupta Shares Gratitude For Amazing Response For Datta
Rituparna Sengupta Shares Gratitude For Amazing Response For Datta
Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master Passed Away After Suffering Illness
Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master Passed Away After Suffering Illness
Maitree spoiler: Kamna attempts to kill Nandini and Ashish
Maitree spoiler: Kamna attempts to kill Nandini and Ashish
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s recent photoshoot is all hotness personified
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s recent photoshoot is all hotness personified
Read Latest News