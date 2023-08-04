ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: OMG! Ram and Priya get kidnapped

Ram and Priya wake up to find themselves in trouble. Ram and Priya are kidnapped, and Shreya plans this in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Aug,2023 12:20:17
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’. The show is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shreya plans another move to bring differences between Ram and Priya. She spikes Ram and Priya’s drink, and they get drunk. However, instead of getting angry at each other, Priya and Ram share a romantic moment. They confess their feelings for each other. In a drunken state, Ram and Priya also consummate their marriage.

In the coming episode, Ram and Priya wake up to find themselves in trouble. Well, Ram and Priya are kidnapped, and Shreya plans this. To ruin Priya’s image in front of Shalini, Shreya got Priya kidnapped. Priya wakes up and witnesses Ram unconscious. She tries to wake up Ram while being trapped in a chair.

How will Ram and Priya save themselves?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

