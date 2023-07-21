Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya's gesture wins Shalini’s heart at Ram's father's barsi

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Shalini falsely calls Ram and Priya to Goa and hands over a bag to them starting that their honeymoon begins from here. On the other hand, Kriti and Shreya learn about Priya and Ram’s honeymoon and plan to spoil it. However, the next morning, Ram and Priya decide to cut short their trip and return to Mumbai due to Ram’s father’s barsi.

In the coming episode, Priya finds herself caught up with work, but Shalini assures everyone that she is confident Priya will arrive on time for Ram’s father’s Barsi. Just in the nick of time, Priya reaches Kapoor Mansion and explains that she had gone to buy Mysore Pak and Rajnigandha flowers for Ram’s dad, which impresses Shalini.

Are you excited to see the drama?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.