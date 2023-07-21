ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya's gesture wins Shalini’s heart at Ram's father's barsi

Shalini assures everyone that Priya will arrive on time for Ram's father's Barsi. Just in the nick of time, Priya reaches Kapoor Mansion and explains that she had gone to buy Mysore Pak and Rajnigandha flowers for Ram's dad, which impresses Shalini in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jul,2023 14:09:26
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya's gesture wins Shalini’s heart at Ram's father's barsi 835625

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Shalini falsely calls Ram and Priya to Goa and hands over a bag to them starting that their honeymoon begins from here. On the other hand, Kriti and Shreya learn about Priya and Ram’s honeymoon and plan to spoil it. However, the next morning, Ram and Priya decide to cut short their trip and return to Mumbai due to Ram’s father’s barsi.

In the coming episode, Priya finds herself caught up with work, but Shalini assures everyone that she is confident Priya will arrive on time for Ram’s father’s Barsi. Just in the nick of time, Priya reaches Kapoor Mansion and explains that she had gone to buy Mysore Pak and Rajnigandha flowers for Ram’s dad, which impresses Shalini.

Are you excited to see the drama?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa decides to propose Viaan 834230
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa decides to propose Viaan
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Misunderstandings lead to Surilii and Shiv’s separation 834221
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Misunderstandings lead to Surilii and Shiv’s separation
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini sends Ram and Priya to Goa for honeymoon 834102
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini sends Ram and Priya to Goa for honeymoon
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh suspects Vikram's affair with Aradhana 833949
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh suspects Vikram’s affair with Aradhana
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti expresses to be the face of Ram's company 833907
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti expresses to be the face of Ram’s company
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti expresses gratitude to Surilii for saving Barot family 833724
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti expresses gratitude to Surilii for saving Barot family
Latest Stories
"My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap's essence,"- says Puneet Issar aka Bhanupratap, on his character from Sony SAB's Vanshaj 835642
“My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap’s essence,”- says Puneet Issar aka Bhanupratap, on his character from Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
The crowd went insane as Pushparaj, aka Allu Arjun revealed a dialogue from Pushpa 2 The Rule at an event 835621
The crowd went insane as Pushparaj, aka Allu Arjun revealed a dialogue from Pushpa 2 The Rule at an event
Exclusive: Mayur More joins Sharad Kelkar in Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf 835627
Exclusive: Mayur More joins Sharad Kelkar in Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gets to know about Abeer's misconduct 835618
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gets to know about Abeer’s misconduct
Project K is now officially titled as ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, deets inside 835617
Project K is now officially titled as ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, deets inside
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa's Dance Academy gets sealed 835604
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa’s Dance Academy gets sealed
Read Latest News